From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County is launching a campaign to encourage non-English speakers to call 911 after officials say use of its interpretation services dropped sharply in 2025.

“In Montgomery County, public safety means safety for everyone,” said Jamila Winder, chair of the county Board of Commissioners, in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that every resident feels informed, supported, and empowered to call 911 without fear.”

The county’s analysis of data from its 911 center revealed that in 2025, overall use of Language Line, which provides interpretation services for more than 240 languages in real time, was down 12.4% from 2024.

Spanish-language calls, which represent more than 80% of Language Line calls, decreased by nearly 14% — far outpacing the overall 7.3% year-over-year decrease in 911 calls.

Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo, director of the county’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, called the decrease in 911 calls by non-English speakers a “troubling trend” in a statement. County officials say it may be tied to fears sparked by the increase in immigration enforcement throughout the county since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term in January 2025.