Norristown police officer charged after hitting naked man with patrol vehicle
An investigation led by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau concluded that Sergeant Daniel DeOrzio's actions amounted to an unjustifiable use of deadly force.
Prosecutors in Montgomery County have charged a Norristown police sergeant with using excessive force.
The charges stem from an investigation into an incident on February 4.
Prosecutors say Sergeant Daniel DeOrzio used his SUV to slam into a naked man who was in the street and damaging cars.
An investigation led by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau concluded that Sergeant DeOrzio’s actions amounted to an unjustifiable use of deadly force.
He has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, official oppression, and recklessly endangering another person.
Sergeant DeOrzio turned himself in on Tuesday morning and is awaiting arraignment.
