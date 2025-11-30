Woman hospitalized following police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that critically injured a woman in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just before 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun in the 900 block of Erie Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old woman holding a firearm to her head.

Police say the woman ignored commands to drop the weapon.

One officer deployed his taser, which struck the woman, but had no effect.

The woman then fled across Erie Avenue, and pointed the firearm in the direction of police.

Two officers then discharged their weapons, striking the woman multiple times.

Officers transported the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A handgun, with a removed serial number, was recovered at the scene.

The woman is currently being charged with Aggravated Assault on Police and Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act.

No officers or other civilians were injured.

The investigation is under review by the PPD’s Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, PPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, and by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Per departmental policy, the officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.