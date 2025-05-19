Trial to begin for former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial in killing of Eddie Irizarry

In August 2023, Dial shot Irizarry multiple times through the driver's side window during a traffic stop.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • May 19, 2025
Hundreds of people protest in Philadelphia against Mark Dial's charges being dropped. Signs read SAY HIS NAME! EDDIE IRRIZARRY!

File - Hundreds of people protest in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, against former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial's charges being dismissed in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry Jr. Charges were reinstated in October, then last summer, the first-degree murder charge was dropped. Dial is currently facing a third-degree murder charge. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The jury trial for former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Dial is facing third-degree murder in the death of Eddie Irizarry in August 2023.

Dial was initially charged with first-degree murder, but the district attorney withdrew that charge in August.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Dial has been out on $200,000 bail ever since.

The defense had argued that prosecutors did not turn over an expert witness report on Pennsylvania’s use-of-force law. That pushed the trial back until this month, to give Dial’s team time to respond to that report.

Dial shot Irizarry multiple times through the driver’s side window during a traffic stop, which was captured on his body camera footage.

Related Content

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate