The jury trial for former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Dial is facing third-degree murder in the death of Eddie Irizarry in August 2023.

Dial was initially charged with first-degree murder, but the district attorney withdrew that charge in August.

Dial has been out on $200,000 bail ever since.

The defense had argued that prosecutors did not turn over an expert witness report on Pennsylvania’s use-of-force law. That pushed the trial back until this month, to give Dial’s team time to respond to that report.

Dial shot Irizarry multiple times through the driver’s side window during a traffic stop, which was captured on his body camera footage.