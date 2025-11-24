2 men found guilty in murder trial of Philadelphia Police Sergeant Richard Mendez

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of two men accused of killing Philadelphia Police Sergeant Richard Mendez.

Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, 20, and Hendrick Pena-Fernandez, 23, were both found guilty in the murder of Sgt. Mendez. He was fatally shot in the parking garage of Philadelphia International Airport in October 2023.

Martinez-Fernandez was found guilty of first, second and third degree murder, as well as conspiracy to commit robbery and auto theft, among many other charges.

The jury found Pena-Fernandez guilty of second degree murder, conspiracy to commit theft guilty and auto theft, among other charges.