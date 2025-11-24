2 men found guilty in murder trial of Philadelphia Police Sergeant Richard Mendez

Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez and Hendrick Pena-Fernandez were found guilty in the murder of Philadelphia Police Sergeant Richard Mendez.

    November 24, 2025
Officers salute as the casket arrives at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Philadelphia for the funeral service for slain Police Officer Richard Mendez, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023.

FILE - Officers salute as the casket arrives at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Philadelphia for the funeral service for slain Police Officer Richard Mendez, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of two men accused of killing Philadelphia Police Sergeant Richard Mendez.

Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, 20, and Hendrick Pena-Fernandez, 23, were both found guilty in the murder of Sgt. Mendez. He was fatally shot in the parking garage of Philadelphia International Airport in October 2023.

Martinez-Fernandez was found guilty of first, second and third degree murder, as well as conspiracy to commit robbery and auto theft, among many other charges.

The jury found Pena-Fernandez guilty of second degree murder, conspiracy to commit theft guilty and auto theft, among other charges.

A third man, 23-year-old Alexander Batista-Polanco, pleaded guilty days before the trial began last week and testified as the prosecution’s star witness.

Police said the group fatally shot 50-year-old Mendez when he and his partner tried to stop a car break-in at the airport. Mendez’s partner was injured.

Authorities also said a fourth man, Jesus Herman Madera Duran, was part of the group and died after being struck by gunfire.

Defense attorneys argued prosecutors failed to prove the group was at the scene and noted the absence of surveillance cameras.

Prosecutors presented cell phone and DNA evidence they said placed the defendants at the location.

Martinez-Fernandez and Pena-Fernande are expected to be sentenced later Monday. They both face life sentences.

