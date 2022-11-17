Former Philadelphia police officer sentenced for killing unarmed man

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A judge sentenced a former Philadelphia police officer Thursday for killing an unarmed man while on duty.

Eric Ruch will spend 11.5 to 23 months behind bars for the 2017 shooting.

A jury convicted Ruch of voluntary manslaughter in September but found him not guilty of third-degree murder.

The felony manslaughter charge carries a term of up to 20 years in prison.

Ruch was on trial for the shooting death of Dennis Plowden following a chase in 2017.