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Cheering spectators, crashing waves and runners crossing the finish line once again filled the boardwalk air Sunday morning as the Rehoboth Beach community celebrated the annual Dave Reynolds Memorial Biathlon.

The tradition honors the memory of a longtime Rehoboth Beach Patrol lifeguard while bringing together generations of lifeguards, families and community members.

The event featured a half-mile ocean swim followed by a 5K run, which participants could complete individually or as part of a relay team. It also included a memorial walk and a kids mini biathlon, with proceeds going toward the $4,000 Dave Reynolds Memorial Scholarship, awarded to a Delaware high school senior enrolling at Delaware State University full time.

Jenny Matta, Dave Reynolds’ wife, said the event has become a meaningful way to preserve her husband’s legacy.

“Dave was a Rehoboth Beach Patrol lifeguard for many years and this event helps honor his memory,” she said. “So it brings out lifeguards from all around the area to compete and then it also brings out families and friends and all of us from all over to raise money for the scholarship.”

Who was Dave Reynolds?

The event is named in memory of former Rehoboth Beach Patrol member Dave Reynolds, who died in a surfing accident in spring 2003.

Reynolds was known for his dedication to the beach patrol, as well as his achievements in the classroom and on the field. A graduate of Caesar Rodney High School, he was a three-sport all-state athlete, served as team captain in each sport and earned all-American honors in lacrosse.

At the time of his death, Reynolds was the men’s lacrosse coach at Wesley College.