Rehoboth Beach biathlon honors lifeguard Dave Reynolds’ legacy
The Dave Reynolds Memorial Biathlon brings lifeguards, families and community members together in a holiday weekend tradition.
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Cheering spectators, crashing waves and runners crossing the finish line once again filled the boardwalk air Sunday morning as the Rehoboth Beach community celebrated the annual Dave Reynolds Memorial Biathlon.
The tradition honors the memory of a longtime Rehoboth Beach Patrol lifeguard while bringing together generations of lifeguards, families and community members.
The event featured a half-mile ocean swim followed by a 5K run, which participants could complete individually or as part of a relay team. It also included a memorial walk and a kids mini biathlon, with proceeds going toward the $4,000 Dave Reynolds Memorial Scholarship, awarded to a Delaware high school senior enrolling at Delaware State University full time.
Jenny Matta, Dave Reynolds’ wife, said the event has become a meaningful way to preserve her husband’s legacy.
“Dave was a Rehoboth Beach Patrol lifeguard for many years and this event helps honor his memory,” she said. “So it brings out lifeguards from all around the area to compete and then it also brings out families and friends and all of us from all over to raise money for the scholarship.”
Who was Dave Reynolds?
The event is named in memory of former Rehoboth Beach Patrol member Dave Reynolds, who died in a surfing accident in spring 2003.
Reynolds was known for his dedication to the beach patrol, as well as his achievements in the classroom and on the field. A graduate of Caesar Rodney High School, he was a three-sport all-state athlete, served as team captain in each sport and earned all-American honors in lacrosse.
At the time of his death, Reynolds was the men’s lacrosse coach at Wesley College.
A community tradition
Matta said the event has expanded over the years to include activities for the entire family.
Chris Graham, who spends his summers in Rehoboth Beach and has raced in the event several times, said he has made the biathlon a staple of his holiday weekend.
“The last few years I’ve been on a big fitness journey, really focused on doing endurance races. And the Dave Reynolds Biathlon, it’s a staple race here in Rehoboth that everyone does every year,” Graham said. “For me, this is one of the races that really got me into not only short-course races, but also moving into marathons and ultra marathons. So this is just a fun way to kick off the summer for me.”
He said one tradition among Rehoboth Beach lifeguards stands out to him.
“Something that’s interesting here, you’ll see a lot of the lifeguards have it tattooed on, but the lifeguards have a saying that says, ‘Everyone goes home.’ So you’ll see it says, ‘E1GH’ on their arms,” he said. “So to have all the lifeguards out here every morning helping everyone, but also for this race seeing them support and be part of the race and then everyone still waiting for the last runner to come across… it’s an interesting kind of analogy to their ‘everyone goes home’ motto that they have.”
While participants return for the race itself, Matta said the event’s lasting impact is the sense of community it creates each year.
“This event honors Dave’s memory, but it also brings a whole group of lifeguards together. It’s a very special, like fraternity and sorority lifeguarding,” she said. “So I think that this event just brings everybody from all over together. So I just love it.”
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