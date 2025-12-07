What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The holidays look different across communities, but for Puerto Rican Neyda Albarrán, founder and director of The Culture Club PR, music is the thread that holds the season together. It’s a rhythm rooted in memory from family kitchens to nights that stretch long with laughter as friends go door-to-door singing. This season, her organization is bringing those sounds and flavors to southern Delaware.

“During the holiday season, we’ve received requests to share some of the traditions that we do celebrate in Puerto Rico,” she said.

In response, The Culture Club PR is launching a series of December and early January events that invite families into the island’s Christmas spirit – from musical parrandas to a Three Kings Day celebration.

It started Dec. 6 at the Dover Library, where Albarrán read holiday stories and led crafts for children. The goal is to introduce young families to the traditions that shape Puerto Rican Christmas and prepare them for January’s Fiesta de Reyes celebration.

“We want to promote a culture of peace through multicultural learning, experience and celebration,” she said. “The celebrations of countries teach us a lot about the people and the history of those countries.”

One of those celebrations is the parranda, Puerto Rico’s energetic twist on caroling — a tradition where the family being serenaded often joins the group and follows them to the next home.

“A parranda is the Puerto Rican version of Christmas caroling on steroids because it is not a silent night,” she laughed. “It is actually a kind of a surprise visit to friends with loud, happy, fun music, and you sing outside of their home until they wake up, invite you in and give you something to eat.”