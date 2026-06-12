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When J. Larry Jameson took over as interim president of the University of Pennsylvania in December 2023, the Ivy League institution was reeling from the resignation of its president and facing national scrutiny over antisemitism on campus, and navigating deep divisions over the war in Gaza.

More than three years later, Jameson says his work is nearly done.

“My goal was to help restore stability during unanticipated leadership transitions, refocus our community on Penn’s mission, and strengthen Penn for the future during a challenging time for higher education,” Jameson wrote in a message to the Penn community. “With your partnership, resilience, and dedication, we have accomplished these objectives and much more.

Jameson announced Friday that he will step down as Penn’s president in June 2027, ending a tenure defined by efforts to stabilize the university during one of its most tumultuous periods.

“Serving as Penn’s president has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Jameson wrote.

The timing will allow Penn to conduct a deliberate search for its next president as Jameson will remain in his position through the end of the 2026-27 academic year.

A physician-scientist and longtime Penn administrator, Jameson was tapped to lead the university after former President Liz Magill resigned amid backlash over her congressional testimony concerning antisemitism on college campuses.

In announcing that appointment, Penn’s Board of Trustees praised Jameson for helping steady the institution during a period of extraordinary uncertainty. Board Chair Ramanan Raghavendran said there was “nothing more important than leadership” and credited Jameson with guiding Penn through a difficult moment.