GOP Senate hopeful visits Penn encampment: ‘They should be arrested’

McCormick argued that the encampment — now approaching its seventh day — went beyond exercising First Amendment rights.

“Peaceful protest on university campuses has a long history and that’s a tradition, a key value in America,” McCormick said. “The fact [is] that the things that are being said are truly antisemitic. The things that are being said are intimidating to students and, in many cases, calls to incite violence, making it very difficult for others to learn.”

Student protestors, however, said that was a mischaracterization of reality.

“It’s very typical of a Republican politician to employ state violence to quell anti-war movements,” said sophomore Rishi Arun. “Since we’ve set up this encampment, there have been no recorded incidents of us creating an intimidating environment by reminding people that a genocide is going on. We specifically tell people who enter the encampment not to antagonize anyone, even when provoked.”

Arun argues that it’s the student protesters who are being intimidated, pointing to the spraying and other incidents. During the night, he said, people will shout “wake up terrorists” and tell them they are all “going to die in Gaza.”

Junior Sophia Rosser added, “It’s very clear the police are only here to protect one side.”

“Even when violence is being perpetrated against us, we’re still the ones associated with the ones doing the violence,” she said.

Organizers added that they had a meeting with school officials the day before, but that the school didn’t appear to take their demands to make the school’s endowment fund more transparent and to divest from “corporations that profit from Israel’s war on Gaza and occupation in Palestine” seriously.