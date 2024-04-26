Photo essay: Penn, Drexel and Temple students demand ceasefire in Gaza, establish encampment

Protests, sit-ins and encampments decrying the war in Gaza have swept university campuses across the U.S. Here’s how things unfolded in Philadelphia on Thursday, in photos.

Philadelphia Temple, Drexel and UPenn students marched west on Market Street to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania to protest U.S. support of Israel in the Gaza war on April 25, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Protesters marched from City Hall down Market Street and met up with others from Drexel University.
The protests converged at the University of Pennsylvania on April 25, 2024, where students are attempting to occupy the campus grounds. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Philadelphia Temple, Drexel and UPenn students marched west on Market Street to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania to protest U.S. support of Israel in the Gaza war on April 25, 2024.
A protest sign featuring a watermelon says 'Abandon Biden'
Students called on President Biden to end funding to Israel at a protest of the Gaza war on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia on April 25, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Students protesters linked arms to protect others pitching tents on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania after a march and rally calling for the school to disclose its investors and to stop silencing students on April 25, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Philadelphia college students marched around City Hall to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania to protest U.S. support of Israel in the Gaza war on April 25, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
The protests converged at the University of Pennsylvania on April 25, 2024, where students are attempting to occupy the campus grounds. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Philadelphia Temple, Drexel and UPenn students marched west on Market Street to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania to protest U.S. support of Israel in the Gaza war on April 25, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Philadelphia Temple, Drexel and UPenn students marched to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania to protest U.S. support of Israel in the Gaza war on April 25, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Community College of Philadelphia student from Palestine chants pro-Palestine slogan under the Bell Tower on Temple campus
Qais Dana, a Community College of Philadelphia student from Palestine, chants pro-Palestine slogans during a protest under the Bell Tower on Temple campus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Hundreds of protesters gathered at City Hall on April 25, 2024 to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A protester speaks at Drexel
A pro-Palestine protest of about 70 people on Drexel University campus is met buy about a dozen Israel supporters. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Hundreds of protesters gathered at City Hall on April 25, 2024 to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Protesters for and against the Israeli government in Philadelphia
Protesters for and against the Israeli government in Philadelphia April 25, 2024. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Eve Troutt Powelle, a professor of history and Africana studies at the University of Pennsylvania, likens the war in Gaza to apartheid in South Africa at a protest of U.S. support of Israel in the Gaza war on the school’s campus on April 25, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
The protests converged at the University of Pennsylvania on April 25, 2024, where students are attempting to occupy the campus grounds. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Hundreds of protesters gathered at City Hall on April 25, 2024 to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Chi-ming Yang, a professor of English literature at UPenn, voiced support for students protesting U.S. support of Israel in the Gaza war on April 25, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Qais Dana, a Community College of Philadelphia student from Palestine, and a Jewish student, who identified himself only as Danny, clash during a protest
Qais Dana, a Community College of Philadelphia student from Palestine, and a Jewish student, who identified himself only as Danny, clash during a protest on Temple University's campus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Protesters at temple
Hundreds of students march through Temple's campus protesting the war in Palestine. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

