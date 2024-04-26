Photo essay: Penn, Drexel and Temple students demand ceasefire in Gaza, establish encampment

Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Here! Now! In the moment! Paddling in the middle of a fast moving stream of news and information. Here & Now is a daily news magazine, bringing you the news that breaks after "Morning Edition" and before "All Things Considered."
Protests, sit-ins and encampments decrying the war in Gaza have swept university campuses across the U.S. Here’s how things unfolded in Philadelphia on Thursday, in photos.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal