What to know about the international flotilla seeking to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza

A flotilla carrying activists seeking to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza was on alert after it was approached by military vessels as it sailed Wednesday closer to the besieged Palestinian territory. The activists said they expect Israeli authorities to intercept them, as has happened in past flotilla attempts to reach Gaza.

Spain and Italy had sent navy ships to escort the flotilla for a part of the journey, but urged activists to turn back and avoid confrontation with Israel.

On Wednesday, the Global Sumud Flotilla said two of its vessels were harassed by two Israeli warships overnight, jamming their communications but stopping short of intercepting them.

Here’s what to know about the flotilla.

The flotilla’s goal

Organizers say about 50 small vessels with around 500 activists from dozens of countries are taking part in the flotilla, which is carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid — mainly food and medicine — for Palestinians in Gaza.

The 23-month war has led to a humanitarian catastrophe in the territory that has seen much of it reduced to rubble. The world’s leading authority on the food crisis has declared famine in Gaza’s largest city.

Activists hope their actions will focus attention on the plight of Palestinians. They say the flotilla is the largest attempt to date to break Israel’s maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has now lasted 18 years, long predating the current war.

Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from importing arms, while critics consider it collective punishment.

The boats’ journey

The core vessels set sail from Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 1, heading east across the Mediterranean Sea, and have been joined by boats from other countries along the way.

The flotilla includes a few motherships that provide support and provisions for the smaller sailboats.

Among the participants are Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, and European lawmakers. Organizers say delegates from 46 countries had committed to participating, with activists including military veterans, doctors, clergy and lawyers.

The bulk of the flotilla was sailing in international waters north of Egypt on Wednesday morning, and had crossed into the so-called “danger zone” where Israeli authorities have stopped previous flotillas.

If undisturbed — though that was unlikely — the organizers said they would reach Gaza shores on Thursday morning.

Drone attacks

Organizers say the participating boats were targeted three times by drones: twice in Tunisia, on Sept. 8 and 9, and once while sailing south of Greece last week.

In that last attack, the flotilla said it was targeted during the night by “unidentified drones and communications jamming.” Activists said “at least 13 explosions” were heard on and around several flotilla boats, while drones or aircraft dropped “unidentified objects” on at least 10 boats.

No casualties were reported, but there was damage to the vessels and “widespread obstruction in communications,” it added. Thunberg said attacks would not deter them.