On Friday, dozens of people gathered in front of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman’s office building in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood, marking the 100th peace vigil for Gaza hosted by grassroots advocacy group Fridays at Fetterman’s.

Ahead of a 24-hour encampment, which ended Saturday morning, speakers voiced their demands that Fetterman and other legislators block military funding of Israel and advocate for aid into Gaza.

Fetterman’s office did not respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.

“Numerous people have asked me, ‘What about the ceasefire? Why are you all doing this today?’” said Terry Rumsey, co-coordinator of Fridays at Fetterman’s. “And my answer to that is I’m anxiously waiting for it to happen.”

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel has killed nearly 100 Palestinians in bombings since a ceasefire agreement was announced two weeks ago. Israel said the airstrikes were in response to the killing of two Israeli soldiers in Rafah. Hamas, the political organization that governs the Gaza Strip, denied involvement in the attack.

On Friday, Rumsey led supporters in a chant: “Trump, Fetterman, Congress: stop starving Gaza,” and “Not another bomb.”

“We’re being duped into thinking that something ended,” Rabbi Mordechai Liebling, of Jewish Voice for Peace Philly, told the crowd. “Very little ended. The suffering is deep now, and the suffering is ongoing every single day.”

Liebling said stories of imprisoned Palestinians released by Israel as part of the ceasefire negotiations returning home to find destruction and loss are reminiscent of his own parents’ experiences as Holocaust survivors.

“My parents lived in a bunker for the last year of the war, and the day they were freed … they came out, and there was nothing,” he said. “I remember my mother saying they had no place to sleep that night, no place to go. They had to return to the bunker that they lived in for a year, because it was the only place they could find to sleep. Everything had been destroyed. How horrific that what Israel is doing has done the same thing.”