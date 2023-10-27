Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of Sen. John Fetterman’s Philadelphia office Thursday, criticizing his pledged support for Israel amid its ongoing war with Hamas. Organizers say similar protests are scheduled to take place at the senator’s other offices throughout Pennsylvania.

Following Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the Democrat stated he would “support any necessary military, intelligence, and humanitarian aid to Israel.”

Since then, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. The region has been under siege by the Israeli military, who cut off electricity and barred the entry of fuel, food, water, medicine, and more into the territory. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said the “sieges” were illegal under international law.

Protesters marched from the Fox 29 studio on Market Street to the United States Custom House where Fetterman’s Philadelphia office is located.