Hundreds of Philadelphia high school students walked out of school Friday to march around City Hall in support of Palestinians.

“This is not a war. This is a genocide,” Nora, a student in the School District of Philadelphia who helped organize the action, said of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, even in places where Palestinians were told to seek safety. “The goals of today’s protests are … to get justice, and to fight back, and to use our voices.”

Nora said students from roughly 20 Philly schools — including Central High School, High School For Creative & Performing Arts (CAPA), Academy at Palumbo, and William W. Bodine High School — took part in the walkout.

More than two million Palestinians face shortages of food, water. and medicine as a result of the Israeli siege of Gaza that began in the days after a Hamas attack that Israeli officials say killed over 1,400 people, with around 200 people taken hostage. As of Friday, Palestinian officials said Israeli airstrikes had killed 4,100 people in Gaza. A ground invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces is expected.