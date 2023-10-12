Supporters of Palestine are protesting Philly news coverage. Here’s what they want to see from outlets going forward
The Philly Palestine Coalition organized the rally and criticized media coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict, calling it “minimal.”
What you need to know
- The war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,500 lives, and is expected to escalate.
- In the wake of a surprise Hamas attack, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have forced 250,000 civilians to flee their homes.
- Hamas fighters are holding an estimated 150 people hostage, including New Jersey natives.
- President Biden and Philly-area leaders have largely stood behind Israel.
- Here’s why Hamas and Israel reached this moment now — and what comes next.
A Philly-based group is planning a demonstration outside of WHYY’s studio at Independence Mall Thursday afternoon to protest what it has called a “media suppression of Palestinian resistance” in the coverage of Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas.
The Philly Palestine Coalition’s rally — labeled as “All eyes on Palestine” and scheduled from noon until 1:30 p.m. — was described as “targeting local, liberal news outlets for their intentional media blackout on Palestinian voices & biased pro-Israeli narrative” in the coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, according to an Instagram post promoting the event. The protesters plan to march from WHYY down Independence Mall to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s headquarters.
Tanya Little with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Office of Public Affairs said in an email that PPD was aware of the protest and will have the Civil Affairs Unit on site monitoring the rally. PPD could not confirm how many people were expected to attend.
Last Saturday, Hamas launched a surprise attack on civilian and Israeli military targets from the Gaza Strip and took hostages. The escalation occurred on the Jewish Sabbath and the Simchat Torah holiday, a day after the 50th anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur War. In response, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes.
The region has since been under siege by Israel, cutting off electricity and barring the entry of fuel, food, water, medicine, and more into the territory. U.N. Human Rights chief Volker Turk on Tuesday said the “sieges” were illegal under international law. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said health services “have reached a critical stage, medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently.”
In an Instagram post this week, the Philly Palestine Coalition said local media outlets “have historically censored pro-Palestinian organizers and used false balance journalism to create pro-Zionist narratives which subvert necessary context for the ongoing resistance to Zionist occupation of Palestine.” Zionists are supporters of the establishment and development of a Jewish homeland in Israel.
In an interview with WHYY News on Wednesday, Palestinian American novelist Susan Abulhawa criticized media narratives surrounding the ongoing conflict.
“There’s no two sides to this anymore than there were two sides to slavery or apartheid or genocide of indigenous Americans or any other instance of massive power asymmetry,” Abulhawa said.
She received criticism for organizing the Palestine Writes Literature Festival at the University of Pennsylvania in September, receiving backlash for hosting “speakers with a history of antisemitic remarks,” according to the The Philadelphia Inquirer. She said “one of the tricks of Zionism is to conflate antisemitism with criticism of Israel.”
“My whole family was destroyed,” Abulhawa said. “Expelled, robbed, humiliated, battered, in every conceivable way by the Jewish state, by Israel. And somehow I’m not allowed to critique that.”
Regarding coverage of the conflict, she said the media can’t “start the clock when Palestinians fight back.”
“This stuff didn’t start with Hamas’ attack,” Abulhawa said. “Everything Palestinians do is a response. A nation state does not have a right to self-defense against the people they are oppressing. It makes no sense. It makes zero sense. It makes no moral sense. It makes no legal sense. It makes no ethical sense, and it makes no historic sense.”
According to the BBC, Israel’s death toll from the attack has hit at least 1,200. More than 1,100 Palestinians have died following Israeli air strikes on Gaza. At least 22 Americans are among those killed.
Roughly 2 million Palestinians live on the Gaza Strip. For more than 16 years, the area has been under a blockade by Israel and Egypt that restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of the country.
Multiple Delaware Valley leaders voiced their support for Israel following the attack.
