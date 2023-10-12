She received criticism for organizing the Palestine Writes Literature Festival at the University of Pennsylvania in September, receiving backlash for hosting “speakers with a history of antisemitic remarks,” according to the The Philadelphia Inquirer. She said “one of the tricks of Zionism is to conflate antisemitism with criticism of Israel.”

“My whole family was destroyed,” Abulhawa said. “Expelled, robbed, humiliated, battered, in every conceivable way by the Jewish state, by Israel. And somehow I’m not allowed to critique that.”

Regarding coverage of the conflict, she said the media can’t “start the clock when Palestinians fight back.”

“This stuff didn’t start with Hamas’ attack,” Abulhawa said. “Everything Palestinians do is a response. A nation state does not have a right to self-defense against the people they are oppressing. It makes no sense. It makes zero sense. It makes no moral sense. It makes no legal sense. It makes no ethical sense, and it makes no historic sense.”

According to the BBC, Israel’s death toll from the attack has hit at least 1,200. More than 1,100 Palestinians have died following Israeli air strikes on Gaza. At least 22 Americans are among those killed.

Roughly 2 million Palestinians live on the Gaza Strip. For more than 16 years, the area has been under a blockade by Israel and Egypt that restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of the country.

Multiple Delaware Valley leaders voiced their support for Israel following the attack.