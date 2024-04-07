Philly families march calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Families banged pots and pans and waved signs as they marched down Germantown Avenue in Philly’s East Mount Airy neighborhood Saturday, calling on Philadelphia City Council to pass a resolution supporting a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Jason Carr, an organizer with Families for Ceasefire Philly, said as a father of young children, he has worked to include families and young people’s voices in calling for a ceasefire.

“The situation in Gaza is genocide. There are multiple generations of families being killed daily. And the only suitable response, I think, is for families to unite, and to speak against that genocide,” he said.

At Saturday’s rally, which was co-sponsored by Jewish Voice for Peace Philly, Philly Palestine Coalition and Christian Jewish Allies, marchers called for action at the local, state and federal levels. The demands include: passage of a permanent ceasefire resolution by Philadelphia City Council; divestment from Israeli bonds at the state level; and at the federal level, an “uncommitted” vote from Democrats on the presidential primary ballot.

Israel has bombed and invaded the Palestinian territory for six months, killing more than 33,000 people and displacing 1.7 million Gazans. The siege on Gaza began after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,100 Israelis. Hamas took around 240 people hostage.

Israel restricted food entering Gaza and has been accused of using starvation as a weapon of war, a charge the country denies. More than 25 Palestinian children have died of malnutrition, according to the World Health Organization, and a U.N.-backed report said famine is imminent in northern Gaza. The report found that the entire population of Gaza is already facing severe food insecurity.

“We’re calling for an immediate ceasefire. There have been too many innocent lives lost at the hands of Israel,” said Stormy Kelsey, who attended the Saturday rally with her young child. “And I want people to recognize that being anti-Zionist does not mean being antisemitic. We’re all here to fight for human life.”