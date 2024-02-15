Treasurer Stacy Garrity’s decision to invest more Pa. money in Israel Bonds draws protest, Democratic opposition

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

As protesters push Pennsylvania’s state treasurer to divest from Israel amid mounting Palestinian deaths, Stacy Garrity is defending her decision to send taxpayer money to the country and drawing flak from political opponents who question her motives.

Garrity announced a few days after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that she purchased an additional $20 million in Israel Bonds — an investment security that is backed by the country’s government and pitched as one of the “greatest opportunities to express support for the State of Israel.”

The Republican said it was “important to show our support at a time when the people of Israel are facing horrific terrorism” by increasing Pennsylvania’s existing investment.

Pro-Palestine activists protested the decision at the state Capitol in February, leading to dozens of people being detained and cited with trespassing. Protesters called for Garrity to divest from all Israeli investments due to the war’s rising death toll and invest in domestic priorities instead. They also demanded she consistently take into account environmental, social, and governance ethics when choosing investments.

“We’re talking about a large percentage of money that we have invested in Israel Bonds that [isn’t] going towards our schools, [isn’t] going towards our roads,” said Omar Mussa, an organizer with the Pennsylvania Palestine Network.

As state treasurer, Garrity has the power to decide how the commonwealth should invest about $50 billion worth of its savings. Because the position is elected, Pennsylvania’s treasurer has considerable political independence when making those choices.

Garrity is running for reelection this year, and both of the Democratic candidates vying to run against her this fall questioned the political motivations behind her decision to make additional investments in Israel Bonds.

Erin McClelland, a former project manager for the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, said it’s important to take the reality of the war into account, citing Moody Investors Service’s decision to downgrade Israel’s credit rating — which measures investment risk.

“Fiscal policy, monetary policy, investment policy is incredibly complicated and dynamic, and we need thoughtful honest brokers doing this,” McClelland told Spotlight PA in an interview. “And if you’re going to do it for a performance, because it’s politically expedient and you need that to get reelected because it just so happens to be populist, I don’t buy into that.”

McClelland, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress, said if elected she would prioritize domestic investments. She said she would not make new investments in foreign holdings because the state lacks the “information for how they’re financing this debt, how they’re insuring it, [and] how they’re securing it.”

“There’s too many factors when you’re dealing with a foreign country that you cannot control for,” McClelland said. “We have lots of secure investments that we can do here. I think it’s a better bet.”

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D., Erie), his party’s endorsed primary candidate, said in a statement he would support investing in Israel Bonds “because they contribute to the primary objective of advancing Pennsylvania’s financial objectives, while also having an added benefit of supporting a democracy.”

His campaign declined to say whether Bizzarro would support the investment at its current level or increase it. Instead, a spokesperson said Bizzarro would “first review and assess all investments” upon taking office.

In the statement, Bizzarro said Israel “absolutely had the right to protect and defend its people,” but added, “At this point, it is not possible to determine if Garrity’s new investments are sound, or if they are a knee-jerk reaction to score cheap political points.”