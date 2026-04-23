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Free trips abroad funded by foreign governments have been routine for some Delaware lawmakers.

Disclosing them has not.

Since about 2010, a revolving handful of state legislators have taken an annual trip to Taiwan. In September, a group of five state lawmakers also traveled to Israel.

Neither the lawmakers nor Delaware taxpayers paid for the weeklong fact-finding missions, however. Instead, the two foreign countries footed the bill.

But when it came time to disclose any “gifts” they received on their required annual financial reports to the Delaware Public Integrity Commission, known as the PIC, members of the state House and Senate handled their free trips to Taiwan and Israel differently.

None have disclosed the Taiwan trips, which were paid for by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States, according to reports since 2020 that WHYY News reviewed, and interviews with several attendees.

But four of the five elected officials who trekked to Israel last year reported a gift worth $6,500 from the Consulate General of Israel in New York. Dover-area Republican Rep. Bryan Shupe did not disclose the free trip, but last week, hours after defending his decision in an interview with WHYY News, Shupe revised his 2025 report and disclosed the $6,500 gift.

So what in the name of transparency is going on here?

It turns out that lawmakers say they think, but can’t prove, that the PIC advised them years ago that the free trips to Taiwan did not constitute a reportable gift. Though lawmakers cannot document that guidance or pinpoint when it might have been provided, they have passed that advice on to subsequent trip-takers.

Benjamin Warshaw, who became the PIC’s attorney in late 2024, doesn’t dispute lawmakers’ accounts but said the commission doesn’t have records showing what lawmakers were told about disclosing the Taiwan trips.

But last year — in large part because of the controversy over Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza after the Oct. 7, 2024 Hamas terrorist attack — lawmakers asked the PIC whether they needed to report the mission to Israel.

Warshaw said the commission advised them to report the Israel trip as a gift.

So what is the PIC’s current policy on free trips lawmakers receive?

Commission Chair Ron Chaney would not agree to an interview. Instead, he issued a statement that said lawmakers need to disclose trips that are paid for not only by foreign governments but by any entity other than the state of Delaware.

“The PIC currently advises legislators to report trips paid for by third parties as gifts on their financial disclosure reports, in compliance” with Delaware’s conduct code for state employees and officials, Chaney’s statement said. “Legislators with questions about how to report a specific trip, or who believe they were told something different in the past, are encouraged to contact the PIC directly.”

Under Delaware law, lawmakers and about 300 other state government officials, including judges, must disclose any gift worth more than $250.

The law defines a gift as a “a payment, subscription, advance, forbearance, rendering or deposit of money, services or anything of value unless consideration of equal or greater value is received.“ Gifts from close relatives do not need to be reported.

John Flaherty, a board member at the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, said the issue is a no-brainer: Free trips should be disclosed, regardless of the circumstances.

“If these legislators get anything of value, whether it be in the form of money or somebody’s paying for a trip, whether it’s to Israel, Taiwan, Guatemala, Ireland, wherever it is, the public has a right to know how much these trips cost, period,” Flaherty said.

“They have a duty and an obligation to report this on their financial statements. The fact is they are going somewhere; somebody else is paying for their trips, for their hotels, for their leisure once they get there. The public has an absolute 100% right to know who’s lobbying our legislators.”