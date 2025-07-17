“We find that war crimes, as defined by various conventions, international law, and US domestic law, are being committed by the State of Israel on the people of Gaza,” the charging statement in the report reads. “Furthermore, we find that acts of genocide, as defined by the Geneva Convention and other sources, are being committed by the State of Israel on the people of Gaza.”

In addition to Sens. Fetterman and McCormick, jurors also found the Biden and Trump administrations and former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey to be complicit.

The offices of Fetterman and McCormick did not respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.

On Tuesday, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur for Gaza and the West Bank, called on delegates from 30 countries to take action to stop what she called the “genocide” in Gaza. Last week, the United States issued sanctions against Albanese, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying the U.N. investigator and human rights lawyer is conducting a “campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel.”

“We will always stand by our partners in their right to self-defense,” Rubio said in the post on X. “The United States will continue to take whatever actions we deem necessary to respond to lawfare and protect our sovereignty and that of our allies.”

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, after Hamas militants crossed Israel’s southern border and killed 1,200 Israelis while taking more than 240 people hostage. Ministry officials said more than half of those killed in Gaza, a figure which includes both combatants and civilians, are women and children.

Israel has rejected allegations of genocide as antisemitic, and repeatedly denied reports of “genocidal acts” in Gaza. Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis are protesting the ongoing war, including some family members of the hostages who are still being held captive by Hamas.