Philadelphia organizers host people’s tribunal on war crimes in Gaza

Nada, a 21-year-old woman who only identified herself by her first name over concerns for her safety, called into the proceedings from Northern Gaza. She described the loss of multiple family members and friends in the war, the displacement of her family and destruction of her neighborhood of Sheik Ajleen, and her struggle to help her younger siblings continue their education amid the devastation.

“I’m talking about people, not about numbers,” she said.

She said she doesn’t know if she will “survive one hour,” as Israeli bombings continue, but expressed her hope that she will be able to return to her nursing studies and graduate with a degree.

Yusuf Aljamal, the Gaza coordinator at the American Friends Service Committee, grew up in Gaza and still has family there. He has lost family members, friends and neighbors in the current war. He said the tribunal was an important step towards pushing for an end to the conflict.

“I believe governments will not move unless we move as people,” he said. “People have been playing a major role in global politics, and Gaza has now been on the global politics agenda for about 20 months, and I think it’s very important for people to convene and discuss war crimes taking place in Gaza and elsewhere in the world to push their governments to act.”

State Rep. Chris Rabb was the only elected official present at the tribunal.

Sam Kuttab, a Palestinian American who has lived in Philadelphia for 40 years, also offered his testimony Saturday. He told WHYY News he hopes the tribunal, along with protests and other actions, will encourage local and elected officials to “take a stand.”

Citing the thousands of Palestinian civilians killed in the conflict, Kuttab said U.S. support of Israel’s actions “sends a very bad message to the world of who we are as a nation, and it sends a very bad message, also here in the United States to your people.”

“I mean, if you’re OK with killing a child in Gaza, what happens to the streets in Philadelphia?” he added. “It’s a really serious problem for us.”

Kuttab founded Prayers for Peace Alliance, an interfaith group with Muslim, Christian and Jewish members, to advocate for an end to the conflict.

“It’s about the rule of law, it’s about respect, it’s about democracy, it’s about international law that we helped create as a nation,” he said. “If you see the demonstrations that occurred here in Philadelphia and elsewhere in the country, you see average Americans, Jews, Christians, Muslims, that don’t have necessarily a direct connection to the Israeli-Palestine issue. You see them standing and say, ‘No, this is not good. This is not acceptable. This is not who we are.’”