An effort to constrain President Donald Trump’s power to continue the war in Iran failed Wednesday in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., joined U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., and other Republicans in voting against advancing the war powers resolution, allowing the conflict to continue.

The U.S. on Saturday joined Israel in a surprise attack on Iran — without congressional approval. The legislation would have directed Trump to remove the military from hostilities with Iran unless Congress exercises its sole authority to declare war. The resolution failed 47-53, mostly along party lines.

As expected, Fetterman split with his party after spending the first few days of the conflict defending U.S. strikes on Iran and telegraphing his decision to be a “hard no” on the resolution. McCormick, who also defended the war in Iran, has gone on the offensive against Democrats, accusing the party of “political theater” for blocking funding for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.