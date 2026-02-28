From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Democrats across the tristate area are saying U.S. military attacks on Iran are leading the country into another unwanted foreign conflict, while Republicans in the region are largely supporting the effort as a necessary step to topple an authoritarian regime.

In a video posted early Saturday morning, President Donald Trump announced the joint “massive and ongoing operation” with Israel.

“Bombs will be dropping everywhere,” Trump told the Iranian people in the address. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

The operation comes after weeks of heightened tensions between the Trump administration and the Iranian government over the country’s nuclear program and treatment of protesters. Another round of negotiations ended Thursday with no deal in place as U.S. warships flocked to the Middle East.

The Department of Defense announced Saturday morning the military action as “Operation Epic Fury.”

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties,” Trump said. “That often happens in war.”

Israeli strikes on Iran’s capital city of Tehran fell near the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian state-run media has reported that 85 students have been killed and 60 others injured in missile strikes at a girls’ school.

Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan have all said they’ve intercepted missiles fired from Iran targeting U.S. military bases located in their countries.

Most Democratic elected officials have condemned the attacks, with some saying Trump required Congress’ approval to launch the military operation.

“Americans don’t want to go to war with Iran,” U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said in a post on X. “By launching strikes, President Trump has made the same dangerous and foolish decision President Bush did a generation ago. He put Americans in harm’s way without clearly showing there’s an imminent threat to our national security.”

Kim called for a vote on Sen. Tim Kaine’s War Powers Resolution, which would curtail the president’s ability to order military operations without congressional approval.