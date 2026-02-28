Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Democrats in Congress decry U.S. attacks on Iran: ‘Americans do not want war’
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman joined Sen. Dave McCormick and other Republicans in praising “Operation Epic Fury," which comes after weeks of tension with Iran.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Democrats across the tristate area are saying U.S. military attacks on Iran are leading the country into another unwanted foreign conflict, while Republicans in the region are largely supporting the effort as a necessary step to topple an authoritarian regime.
In a video posted early Saturday morning, President Donald Trump announced the joint “massive and ongoing operation” with Israel.
“Bombs will be dropping everywhere,” Trump told the Iranian people in the address. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”
The operation comes after weeks of heightened tensions between the Trump administration and the Iranian government over the country’s nuclear program and treatment of protesters. Another round of negotiations ended Thursday with no deal in place as U.S. warships flocked to the Middle East.
The Department of Defense announced Saturday morning the military action as “Operation Epic Fury.”
“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties,” Trump said. “That often happens in war.”
Israeli strikes on Iran’s capital city of Tehran fell near the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian state-run media has reported that 85 students have been killed and 60 others injured in missile strikes at a girls’ school.
Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan have all said they’ve intercepted missiles fired from Iran targeting U.S. military bases located in their countries.
Most Democratic elected officials have condemned the attacks, with some saying Trump required Congress’ approval to launch the military operation.
“Americans don’t want to go to war with Iran,” U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said in a post on X. “By launching strikes, President Trump has made the same dangerous and foolish decision President Bush did a generation ago. He put Americans in harm’s way without clearly showing there’s an imminent threat to our national security.”
Kim called for a vote on Sen. Tim Kaine’s War Powers Resolution, which would curtail the president’s ability to order military operations without congressional approval.
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Chester County, said in a post on X that although “Iran is a very bad actor on the world stage … the American people have not been given any evidence of an appreciable change, and Congress did not authorize any action.”
“President Trump, who promised no wars, is now again putting the lives of our men and women in uniform in grave danger all while trampling all over the Constitution,” she said.
“Trump promised Americans no new wars,” state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, said in a post on X. “Every word out of his damn mouth is a lie.”
U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Delaware County, said in a post on X that Trump has “done nothing” to prove that the military action will make Americans safer.
“The people of Iran deserve peace and democracy, but the United States must support these goals without plunging our nation into another endless war,” Scanlon said.
In a post on X, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Montgomery County, called the military operation in Iran the result of “the erratic decision-making of an irrational President.”
“Americans do not want war,” Dean said. “Americans do not want to send their sons and daughters into foreign conflict. Americans do not want to live in fear of an ever-escalating, volatile situation.”
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., lambasted the military action as “a reckless new war of choice with no clear strategy and no clear end point.”
“This is not how a democracy goes to war,” Coons said. “Less than five years after the end of the longest war in American history, the United States is once again staring down another open-ended conflict with a hostile country in the Middle East that could cost the lives of many American service members.”
U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., said in a post on X that he is praying for “our brave troops and our steadfast allies who stand with us during this challenging and noble mission.”
“The president has given the ayatollahs a chance for a deal, and they have rejected a path to peace and prosperity,” McCormick said.
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., joined Republicans in praising the operations.
“President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region. God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel,” he said in a post on X.
Pennsylvania Treasurer and GOP gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity said in a post on X that she “will always stand with the brave men and women of our military who serve with strength, discipline, and honor to protect our nation.”
This story may be updated.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.