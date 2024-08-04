What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

If Josh Shapiro is nominated for vice president and the Kamala Harris-Shapiro ticket wins in November, the Pennsylvania governor will become the first Jewish politician elected to the White House. The prospect, obviously, has many Jewish politicians and other Jewish practitioners excited and who believe Shapiro would make a good spokesperson for their faith.

“Governor Shapiro has done a really excellent job of talking about his faith and of talking about how his faith informs his values, the way he lives his life, the way he raises his kids, and most importantly, the way he governs,” State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, who is Jewish, told WHYY News.

The closest any practicing Jew previously came to the White House ended in the narrow defeat of the Gore-Lieberman ticket in 2000, when the State of Florida found itself overwhelmed by hanging chads. Vice President Al Gore and Senator Joe Lieberman won the popular vote by more than a half million votes but effectively lost the Electoral College when the decision was ultimately rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Although the nation is once again challenged by severe racial and political divides and the Middle East has become a flashpoint dividing Democrats between progressives and those more pro-Israel, 2024 presents distinctions from election seasons past.

Shapiro, 51, was born in Kansas City, Missouri,, but his family later relocated to Montgomery County. He attended Akiba Hebrew Academy in Philadelphia and later the University of Rochester. The Philadelphia Inquirer unearthed an opinion article written by Shapiro while at Rochester in which he argued peace “will never come” to the Middle East and that Palestinians were “too battle-minded” to coexist with Israel.

At an unrelated press conference on Friday, Shapiro argued that his opinions have evolved in the 30 some years since he was a 20-year-old college student.

“I have said for years, years before October 7, that I favor a two-state solution — Israelis and Palestinians living peacefully side-by-side, being able to determine their own futures and their own destiny,” he told reporters.