Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro put forth his budget proposal Tuesday, his third since taking the top role in the state. The budget reflects a state flush with cash, a result of a strong economy and large tax receipts.

The governor is, once again, looking to use the financial flexibility to further strengthen the state’s public education, building on record spending in the last budget.

“We invested $11 billion in public education for the first time and targeted those dollars to the schools that need them most,” he told the legislature in his annual speech. “We’re starting to meet the needs of our students, including serving nearly 92 million free breakfasts to school kids last year.”

The proposal includes $75 million in basic education funding and another $40 million for special education. An additional $526 million would go to the most underfunded schools in the state. The effort to raise the quality of the schools in low-income districts reflects a response to a 2023 court decision that the school funding system is “unconstitutional.” The current budget passed last summer and included more than $500 million for underperforming schools.

The governor is also proposing increasing the fund for school facility improvements by $25 million, up to $125 million. In addition, Shapiro’s proposal continues funding for student mental health and safety at $111 million. Another $3 million would be spent on making menstrual hygiene products available in schools.

The budget also asks for an additional $41.6 million in pre-K and $55 million for licensed child care centers for teacher recruitment and retention. Public higher education institutions in the commonwealth would receive more than $120 million in additional funding. Career and technical education would receive $5.5 million for restoring classroom-based vocational technology training.