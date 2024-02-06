Watch live: Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro to deliver budget address

Facing calls for more public schools funding and wanting to attract big business, Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his second budget proposal to Pennsylvania lawmakers Tuesday.

The Democrat has released few details of his spending plan for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which begins July 1. He’s expected to return with bigger proposals for higher education institutions, underfunded public schools and economic development.

The governor is looking at a relatively strong fiscal position and will almost certainly propose an operating budget that goes above this year’s $45 billion. Still, Pennsylvania is running deficits again, using $1 billion in surplus cash to prop up this year’s spending. With flush reserves, Shapiro is expected to propose lowering taxes.

Shapiro will deliver his budget address to a joint session of the House and Senate this year in the ornate Capitol Rotunda. The Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-controlled House will begin budget hearings in two weeks.

Shapiro’s first budget made substantial investments in education but didn’t go as far as public schools advocates had wanted in the wake of a landmark court decision that ruled how the state funds its schools is unconstitutional.