County services

This is the fourth consecutive year that the state government began its fiscal year without a spending plan. Counties and schools are accustomed to such delays, but the expectation of a tardy budget doesn’t lessen its impact.

Kyle Kopko, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, estimated that anywhere from one-quarter to one-third of the average county’s budget is funded with state dollars. All of those funds have been frozen since the start of the state’s fiscal year on July 1.

“This is not how this process is supposed to work,” Kopko said.

Counties are required to provide services funded by the state, like those for children and youth, drug and alcohol, and mental and behavioral health. That rule remains even if the state doesn’t provide the money to keep the programs afloat, forcing many counties to consider cutting those services or seeking a short-term loan.

“October is going to be a tough month for the vast majority of counties,” Kopko warned.

Indeed, that’s what Lancaster County’s commissioners warned about recently. If the budget is not approved by Oct. 1 — a reality that grows ever likely — the commissioners said they would need to make 60% partial payments to reimburse social-services providers.

“We need people to speak up because at some point these services could be in jeopardy, just simply because people can’t really do their job and come up with a state budget,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said at the commissioners’ Sept. 16 work session. “That’s unacceptable.”

Lancaster is far from alone.

Westmoreland County is facing a financial crisis deepened by the budget impasse that could force layoffs, service cuts and facility closures, according to TribLive.

And at least 36 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties – including Berks, Montour and Dauphin – have passed resolutions urging state officials to end the impasse, warning of the harm further delays in payments could cause.

‘Fiscally irresponsible’

Schools are being hit just as hard as counties without state payments.

The School District of Lancaster was forced to take a $35 million loan to pay its bills, and Steelton-Highspire in Dauphin County is considering a similar move.

Lebanon School District, which receives more than 70% of its budget from the state, has paused in-school tutoring and all after-school programming, according to LebTown.

The impact on schools has been especially frustrating for some rank-and-file lawmakers who have little say about the timeliness of finalizing a state budget.

First-Term state Rep. Nikki Rivera, D-Lancaster, for example, urged readers of her weekly newsletter to call their state senators and demand action. She listed phone numbers for senators whose districts overlap with hers — Scott Martin, a Republican who helms the Appropriations Committee, and James Malone, a first-term Democrat.

Rivera, a former president of the Manheim Township school board, largely blamed Republicans in the Senate for the budget stalling, saying their “inability to follow through” on the expectation of passing a “sound budget” has hurt many across the state.

“I think there’s confusion between fiscal conservatism and fiscal responsibility — this budget situation is fiscally irresponsible,” Rivera said.

School districts are having to make decisions without knowing when or how much funding will come from the state.

“This uncertainty has real consequences,” Mackenzie Christ, director of marketing and communications at Pennsylvania School Boards Association, said in an email. “Districts are delaying hiring, postponing repairs, scaling back technology upgrades and limiting program enhancements — all because they lack the necessary financial clarity and resources.”

She said the budget delay also “undermines (schools’) ability to provide students with the high-quality education and support they deserve.”

Though her organization has not tracked the number of districts taking out loans, Christ said more than $2 billion in state payments have not been distributed to schools over July and August.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s taxpayers await actual action by the governor and the General Assembly.

One constituent recently wrote to his local newspaper saying that more public and media attention should focus on the budget delay.

“Why not print a counter on the front page listing days without a budget daily(?)” he wrote in an email. “Under that list the amount of vacation times of the (House, the Senate and the governor.)