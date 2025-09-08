Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration approves SEPTA request to use $394M in capital funds for daily operations

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

SEPTA’s request to use hundreds of millions of dollars in capital funds for daily operations has been approved, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Monday.

SEPTA has said the services that were cut last month would be restored on Sunday, Sept. 14 as long as this request was approved.

The funding won’t prevent a fare hike, however. A 21.5% increase will still go into effect on Sept. 14.

Shapiro said Monday he has directed PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll to approve SEPTA’s request to use up to $394 million in capital assistance funding.

SEPTA has said the money will allow it to preserve existing service and avoid planned service cuts for the next two years.

The request came as lawmakers in Harrisburg remain deadlocked on a transit funding bill.