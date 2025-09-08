Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration approves SEPTA request to use $394M in capital funds for daily operations

State lawmakers remain at an impasse over the Pennsylvania budget.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 8, 2025
Josh Shapiro speaks

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers his budget address for the 2025-26 fiscal year to a joint session of the state House and Senate at the Capitol is seen, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

SEPTA’s request to use hundreds of millions of dollars in capital funds for daily operations has been approved, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Monday.

SEPTA has said the services that were cut last month would be restored on Sunday, Sept. 14 as long as this request was approved.

The funding won’t prevent a fare hike, however. A 21.5% increase will still go into effect on Sept. 14.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Shapiro said Monday he has directed PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll to approve SEPTA’s request to use up to $394 million in capital assistance funding.

SEPTA has said the money will allow it to preserve existing service and avoid planned service cuts for the next two years.

The request came as lawmakers in Harrisburg remain deadlocked on a transit funding bill.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate