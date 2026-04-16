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Pennsylvania is adding more privacy protections for people with intellectual disabilities, including autism spectrum disorders, after federal plans to collect more health information raised concerns.

Any state agency collection of personal and private information on people with disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder, will be limited to the minimum level of detail that is absolutely necessary, Pennsylvania leaders announced Wednesday.

This data will also not be shared with or disclosed to federal agencies “without legitimate need,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a press conference in Harrisburg. That includes any attempts to create federal databases or registries of people with disabilities, he said.

“All across the country, we have seen the consequences of federal overreach,” Shapiro said. “We will not let them get ahold of your private, personal information, and the action I am taking today helps protect against that.”

The protections are outlined in a series of new executive orders Shapiro issued Wednesday that aim to better support members of the disability community and their families.

Privacy concerns among autistic residents and parents stem from a National Institutes of Health announcement last April that indicated the agency had plans to collect Americans’ private health information from pharmacies, insurance claims, hospitals and other sources.