From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and a number of Philadelphia-area legislators are condemning federal immigration officials for the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference that the man was killed in a fatal shooting involving several federal immigration officials, but added that information about the events leading up to the shooting was limited. The man was identified by his parents as Alex Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse, according to The Associated Press.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said that Pretti approached the officers armed with a handgun and “violently resisted” when officers tried to disarm him. O’Hara said that police believe the man was a “lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.”

According to AP, a video provided to the news outlet shows an officer shoving a person who appeared to be holding his phone up toward the officer. Eventually, after the same officer shoves him again and the two fall back, the video shows at least seven officers surrounding the man and several trying to bring the man’s arms behind his back as he appears to resist. An officer with what appears to be a canister appears to strike the man several times.

A gunshot can be heard, but AP wrote that it’s unclear from where it came. Officers back off the man, and more shots are heard before the video shows the man lying motionless on the street.

In a statement on X, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called videos circulating on social media of the killing “horrific” and said that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “clear abuses of power are only creating danger in our communities.”

“ICE, directed by Donald Trump and his Administration, is violating people’s constitutional rights,” the governor wrote. “It’s past time for them to stop wreaking havoc on our communities.”