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The New Jersey Smoke-Free Air Act, which took effect 20 years ago, is designed to ensure that workers in the Garden State have a safe, smoke-free workplace. It prohibits smoking in nearly all indoor workplaces, but smoking is still allowed in casino gaming areas.

Dozens of casino workers and public health experts held a rally on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Wednesday, outside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, calling on New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill to support their demand to amend the law and prohibit smoking in casinos. Sherrill was inside the hotel, addressing the East Coast Gaming Congress.

The Smoke-Free Air Act allows casinos to designate 25% of their gaming floors for tobacco use, and smoking sections do not need to be cordoned off by any kind of a barrier, which means secondhand smoke can spread to smoke-free sections.

During the rally, Lamont White, co-founder of Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects, or CEASE, said efforts to ban smoking in gaming halls — so workers don’t have to inhale secondhand smoke — have been going on for two decades, and that the time for action is now.

“It’s 2026 Gov. Sherrill and people are suffering on your watch, this is your watch right now, people in this building are getting sick and dying,” he said.

Opposition to a smoking ban in Atlantic City casinos has been driven by the Casino Association of New Jersey, casino operators and the main casino workers’ union. Those groups fear a smoking ban would lead to major revenue losses and job cuts.

Sherrill recently expressed hope that the dispute would soon be resolved by the state Legislature.