Workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking at N.J. casinos

Sen. Shirley Turner (D-15) introduced a previous version of the bill in 2006 after the state exempted casinos and cigar lounges from a statewide smoking ban in indoor public facilities and workplaces. The state Senate unanimously passed it in 2007. However, it stalled in the General Assembly during that legislative session.

Lawmakers have attempted to revive the bill several times over the last 15 years, but a vote hasn’t occurred since then.

“We can’t get it going in the Senate now…,” Turner said. “There are legislators in the Senate, as well as in the Assembly, who believe that it’s more important that we protect the casino owners so that they can maintain or increase their profits. They would rather gamble with the health of their employees and the patrons there than to protect them from the harmful damage of cigarette smoking.”

State Sen. Vincent Polistina (R-2) said it’s unclear whether the timing will be right to pass the bill during the current session, which ends on Jan. 11.

“I’m not sure if leadership is going to post the bill. That could be the only impediment, but I do believe that if it gets posted, it’ll get passed,” Polistina said.

“It’s pretty recognized now the impacts that these employees have had to deal with. And most of my colleagues understand that the exemption that is in place for the casinos no longer should be there — we should get rid of it. And we should give them the same healthy work environment and clean air that everybody else is entitled to,” he added.