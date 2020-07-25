Casinos in Pa. and N.J. have finally banned smoking. Why now?

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Getaways, even really short ones, are about doing things you can’t do at home. That could be having a night out without the kids, eating a luxurious meal or, for some, sitting down for a round of blackjack with a drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

Indoor smoking — generally prohibited in most public places — was permitted in many casinos before the coronavirus shutdowns. Smoking was allowed on half the gaming floors in Pennsylvania’s casinos and in one-quarter of New Jersey’s casinos.

Today, the betting tables and slots are up and running again in both states, with varying restrictions on indoor dining and alcohol sales — but no smoking is allowed.

Why ban it at casinos now?

In Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health rules “had no provision for lifting the mask and smoking,” said Doug Harbach, communications director for the state Gaming Control Board. “So we had decided, in concert with the casinos, that it was important to ban all smoking from the casino floor to try to ameliorate any additional problems in the spread of the virus.”

And what do the casinos think?

“Frankly, people that are back here to play are happy to be in playing again,” said Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and regional president of Caesars Entertainment. “They understand the situation, so they don’t mind going outside to smoke.”

Although Callender acknowledged that the smoking ban was negative from a business standpoint, he was firm on the fact that the first priority of Atlantic City casinos is safety.

Because New Jersey casinos have allowed smoking in the past, many have robust HVAC systems, he said, and the casinos are hard at work staying clean.

Callender expects that smoking will return to Atlantic City’s casinos, although he isn’t sure when.

“We would hope for a time when things are better in our country, and we get more back to normal. But in the meantime, we’re just following the rules,” he said, adding that protocols are set up for people to regularly sanitize their hands, and the games themselves are sanitized.

Patrons are helping with this too. “The strong majority of people wear their masks. They keep their distance,” Callender said.

As it turns out, the smoking bans may do more than just promote mask-wearing.