As Philadelphia’s doctors learn more about COVID-19, the death rate drops

Learning which drugs help

Absent a magic pill to cure the disease, doctors use different methods to achieve different goals: They want to prevent the virus from replicating quickly in the body, stop the immune system from overreacting, treat inflammation in the lungs and vascular system, and suppress long-term effects.

Whether or not they were influenced by President Donald Trump’s unfounded endorsement of the drug, many hospitals were experimenting with hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial medication that, in the early stages of the pandemic, showed promise as a potential treatment. But as mounting evidence started to emerge, the drug’s efficacy appeared doubtful and its potential side effects worrisome.

Rohit Gulati, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Einstein Healthcare Network, said the hospital only ever treated a handful of patients with hydroxychloroquine. Gerard Criner, who directs the Temple Lung Center, said he and his team used it on roughly 30 patients, though there is still one ongoing trial for health care workers. All Philadelphia hospitals have long since abandoned the medication as a go-to weapon in the treatment arsenal.

Replacing it is remdesivir, approved by the Food and Drug Administration through an emergency use authorization after clinical trials showed it shortened recovery times. It works by interrupting the process by which the virus makes copies of itself.

“I think remdesivir is legit,” said Penn’s Gluckman.

All four hospitals have made it a mainstay of their treatment. Einstein’s Gulati said he’s found that remdesivir is more effective at reducing recovery times and mortality rates when used at the start of treatment.

“If it’s used later, when they’re already on a ventilator, it helps but not as much as if it were used earlier,” he said.

Gulati added that the two lengths of treatment tried, five days or 10, seem to yield roughly the same results, so his team has been placing patients on the five-day treatment as a rule.

It’s also now common to combine remdesivir with a steroid treatment like dexamethasone, which has been demonstrated to reduce mortality rates by suppressing the immune system and preventing it from overreacting to the virus. A hyperactive immune response is often what causes the lungs to fill with fluid, which can lead to death.

Steroid use was initially discouraged by the CDC and the World Health Organization out of concern that a suppressed immune system could open the door to recurring infection. Still, Criner’s team at Temple used the treatment from the start regardless. He said they believed the reports coming in from doctors with the Chinese Medical Society over the WHO.

“Who do you believe: Someone sitting in London who basically isn’t treating any people, or the people who are treating people?” said Criner. WHO and CDC have since endorsed steroid treatment, for its ability to reduce lung inflammation, after randomized controlled trials have borne out its efficacy.

“You know, sometimes in pandemics, there aren’t randomized controlled trials,” said Criner.

“It’s like doing a trial of someone jumping out of a plane with a parachute, you know, you’re basically trying to save as many lives as you can.”

On top of remdesivir and steroids, it’s common for patients to also be enrolled in ongoing investigative trials, like those testing convalescent plasma therapy and attempts to reduce early blood-clotting.