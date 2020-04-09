Doylestown Hospital has a sterile solution to the N95 mask shortage

Health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis face a nationwide scarcity of N95 masks. Initially designed for one-time use, the protective respirators — named for their ability to filter 95% of airborne particles — are being used and reused because of the shortage, sparking concerns about worker safety and risk of coronavirus transmission.

Doylestown Hospital is working to make that process safer for its staff, using hydrogen peroxide vapor technology to decontaminate its limited supply of N95 face masks. Doylestown Health, which operates the hospital, is one of the first health systems in the country to do so.

The machine used by the Bucks County hospital was manufactured by Bioquell, a global company whose U.S. office is in Horsham, Montgomery County. Originally designed to sanitize hospital rooms and equipment, the hydrogen peroxide vapor technology used is similar to the N95-specific sterilization system approved in March by the Food and Drug Administration for Ohio-based company Battelle.

In fact, the original FDA report prepared by Battelle — released in 2016 to evaluate the treatment of N95 masks for reuse in a possible pandemic — used a Bioquell unit to test the efficacy of hydrogen peroxide vapor in the sanitization process, said Roman Blahoski, communications director for Ecolab, the parent company of Bioquell. (Minnesota-based Ecolab acquired Bioquell in 2019).

Doylestown Hospital purchased the new system March 28, according to the Bucks County Courier Times, and began using it April 1. It is currently running two decontamination “cycles” a day, cleaning between 50 and 100 masks in each cycle.

Since proper fit is a key part of N95 efficacy, each mask is marked with the name of the staffer it belongs to; every time it is processed using the Bioquell sanitization system, the mask is marked with a dot.

After decontamination, masks are subjected to close examination and a new fit test. Although research has indicated masks can be sterilized and reused up to 50 times, Doylestown Hospital isn’t taking any chances.