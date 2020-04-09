Rebels with a cause: ‘Outlaw’ Pa. businesses make coronavirus masks without state approval

This was supposed to be the best year ever for Eric and Christopher, LLC.

Spring is usually the slow season for the Bucks County-based designer and textile manufacturer, which employees 15 people full-time. But, this year, increased demand meant co-owners Eric Fausnacht and Christopher Kline expected to keep the sewing machines in their 16,000 square foot warehouse humming.

Then came coronavirus.

“It just stopped,” Fausnacht said. “It was crickets, just nothing.”

In mid-March, Fauschnact and Kline shut down the warehouse and sent their employees home. They had no other option: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all businesses not deemed “life-sustaining” to close to slow the spread of the disease.

But now the sewing machines are humming again. The business in Perkasie reopened Monday with four of its employees to sew reusable cloth masks, which in recent days have been recommended for common use by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wolf.

“We’re figuring it out still, but it feels amazing that we are taking our business and making things people need,” Fauschnact said.

The production effort is part of “CoverAid PHL,” a coalition of Philadelphia-area manufacturers and designers that, as of this week, are beginning mass production of a reusable cloth mask. The group expects to manufacture up to 15,000 a week, a potentially significant development as health care workers continue to run short on personal protective equipment, and ordinary Americans are told to wear masks outside their home.

Wolf’s administration has been publically encouraging this kind of effort: on Monday, it launched a portal to help match manufacturers with supply chain needs so businesses can retool to make COVID-19 supplies.

But the process hasn’t been easy for Fauschnact and Kline. On March 23, their company applied for a waiver from state officials, saying it wanted to switch to production of masks and other pandemic supplies. But it never heard back.

Without an official exemption from the state, their business operations are illegal.

“My decision is we are going to open our doors and work as if we are a life-sustaining business,” Kline said. “Yeah, we’re kind of breaking the law. We’re outlaws.”