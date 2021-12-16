Any consequences?

This is the latest in a series of tightening restrictions through the fall, as COVID cases crept up, fueled by the delta variant. On Aug. 12, the city of Philadelphia began requiring businesses to enforce mask-wearing indoors, or to require proof of vaccination.

But the city doesn’t track how many businesses violate the rules.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a way to provide a count because it would require reviewing each inspection report individually,” said spokesperson Sarah Peterson. “The city’s goal is not to punish or fine businesses but to protect Philadelphians and save lives.”

At the same time, the city encourages residents to report violations of its COVID-19 regulations. Since the previous restriction was announced on Aug. 11, Philly311 has received 685 complaints about businesses not complying with the mask-or-vaccine mandate. When a complaint is made, Peterson said, health inspectors are dispatched “to provide the establishment with education on the mandate.” Failure to comply may result in a citation, fine, or closure.

This type of enforcement seems to run on the honor system. Inspection reports show some businesses inspected since mid-August have been written up for failing to enforce the mask mandate, in some cases multiple times. When asked about one such case, Peterson said the inspection report indicated that the business came into compliance while the inspector was present, “which is our goal.”

“If a business refuses to correct the problem, the inspector has the ability to issue a cease operations order,” she said.

Will more people get vaccinated as a result?

In the months following the August policy change, coronavirus cases have mounted across Pennsylvania. In Philadelphia, new case counts have climbed to their highest point since the spring, according to city data. On Wednesday, 10 days before Christmas, city Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole urged people not to gather with distant family over the winter holidays, prompting an outcry.

Research shows that vaccine mandates, even those for optional activities such as dining out, can have a positive impact.

Jessica Fishman, director of the Message Effects Lab at the University of Pennsylvania, has studied the effect of a variety of mandates or incentives on whether people intended to get vaccinated. While a job requiring vaccination had the strongest effect, the research found that bars, restaurants, or airlines requiring vaccination had a small positive effect.

Rather than the mandates backfiring, said Fishman, “people are generally willing to comply. In addition, mandates often become the ‘new normal.’”

Morozin is seeing this firsthand at The Dining Car. Though most staff at the restaurant were vaccinated, she said, there were holdouts among longtime employees.

“They were afraid, they were just stinking afraid,” she said.

But the new guidance covers staff as well as customers, something Morozin said is forcing them to get off the fence.

“Now, they’re getting the Pfizer vaccine,” she said.