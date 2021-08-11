Philadelphia officials to discuss new COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia officials are set to impose new restrictions to combat a rise in COVID-19 cases, Action News has learned.

Officials will discuss new COVID-19 restrictions during a briefing with the city’s Department of Public Health on Wednesday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, the city will soon require businesses to mandate vaccines for all customers and employees indoors. If the business prefers not to adopt that policy, they must require customers and employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

As of now, Spoonie O’Neal, owner of O’Neals Pub on the corner of South and 3rd streets, doesn’t require a mask and doesn’t check for a COVID-19 vaccine. But as new restrictions loom, he’s preparing to change that.

“It’s not going away, it’s getting worse. We have to do something,” he says.

O’Neal says he leaning towards everyone masking up again because he just doesn’t want to go through the hassle of making customers prove they’re vaccinated.

On Tuesday, City Council President Darrell Clarke announced that Council members and staff will be required to be vaccinated before the upcoming fall session.