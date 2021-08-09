What is a breakthrough COVID infection? How can I avoid it?

Is delta the main cause of breakthrough infections?

The delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in this region and across the U.S. because it’s much more infectious than the original strain of the virus. Delta now accounts for more than 90% of new cases nationwide, the CDC reports.

“If you look at what happened just within the past few days, we had more than 100,000 cases of COVID, and we had more than 500 deaths. Those are numbers similar to what we saw last summer, when we had a fully susceptible population and we had no vaccine,” Offit said.

“The delta variant … is just that much more contagious than the virus that circulated last year, so much that it’s able to find that susceptible population and cause infection,” he said.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in July found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine was 88% effective at preventing symptomatic disease from the delta variant, compared to about 95% for the original strain. Data from Israel estimated lower effectiveness against symptomatic disease, but said that the protection against severe illness remains high.

Worries about variants are why there’s so much debate about the need for booster shots.

“We know from influenza that we need a flu shot every year to prevent infection. So we are probably headed for something similar with SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr. Benjamin Abramoff, head of the University of Pennsylvania’s Post-COVID Assessment and Recovery Clinic.

“But again,” he noted, “the vaccines are really great at diminishing the pathogenesis of infection. So you’re much, much better off even if there isn’t a perfect match between the variant you are vaccinated against and a variant you’re later infected with.”

Offit believes changes in behavior are playing a role in breakthrough infections, too.

“We were much better last summer at masking, social distancing, not getting together in large groups. That’s not true this summer,” he said.

If there’s a chance of breakthrough infection, why get the shot?

The health experts said — and data from across the U.S. reflects this — that those who are not vaccinated are at higher risk of getting infected and developing severe disease or dying. In addition, the experts said, unvaccinated people who get COVID-19 can face long-term consequences or even “long COVID” symptoms.

There is a small chance of getting COVID-19 after vaccination, but the shot does reduce a person’s chances of being hospitalized, which health experts say is the most important thing.

“They should not assume that being vaccinated gives them 100% protection — it does not,” Weiss said.

He offered this analogy to explain the importance of vaccination:

“You have people who are afraid to go out of their houses and cross the street because they might be run over by a vehicle. It’s true, they might be. And it’s true that if they stay indoors over time, they’re less likely to be run over by a vehicle. The number of cars and trucks that ram into people’s houses are limited, but they make the news media,” Weiss said.

“But the general person can go out, take reasonable precautions, look both ways before they cross, and get across the street safely. The vaccine helps get you across the street safely,” he said.

“It’s not perfect. You have a car turning a corner at 100 miles per hour, you can’t see them, they hit you. OK, you did the best you could, but it’s not a reason to say that you shouldn’t get vaccinated. The vaccination helps … using your eyes and ears to cross the street helps — it’s not perfect. So people cannot look for perfection in medicine, they can’t get absolute predictability. But you’re gambling with your life if you don’t get vaccinated, and worse, you’re gambling that it won’t affect the people you love.”

Weiss said it’s important to get vaccinated for other reasons, too.

“‘What if you die from that infection, which is quite possible, what’s going to happen to your kids?’ Then that person may rethink the need to protect themselves and get vaccinated,” he said.

Children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, and though there haven’t been as many COVID-related deaths among children as adults, there have been numerous fatalities. Getting vaccinated protects kids as well, Weiss said.

I’ve been vaccinated. How can I prevent breakthrough infection?

If you’ve been vaccinated, it’s very unlikely you will get seriously ill from COVID-19, Offit said. Still, you might get an asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic infection.

Vaccinations are never foolproof, the experts said, and though vaccinated people can return to some pre-COVID activities outdoors without masks, they should wear well-fitted masks indoors.

“That is a good belt-and-suspenders approach,” Offit said. “I think that’s going to mean that you’re not going to get really any manner of infection — asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic, or more severe symptomatic, or critical illness.”

Masks are highly effective against all variants of the virus, Abramoff added.