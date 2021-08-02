Now, kids under 12 are getting their shot at COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Young people and vaccines so far

Only seven, or 0.6%, of 1,131 young people ages 12 to 15 who got the vaccine in clinical trials reported severe adverse effects, but researchers determined none was related to the shot, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Among the 9.2 million children under 18 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, there have been no deaths, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there were more than 300 verified cases of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, among 12- to 29-year-olds in the U.S. believed to be related to the mRNA vaccines. That’s out of more than 140 million people in the country who had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The condition was more common among young males. Health experts say the adverse event is very rare, and most patients recover. Many reported self-resolving symptoms. About 30% of parents in the Kaiser study said they will not vaccinate their children because of the rare side effect.

The participants in the trial at Rutgers have been made aware of the rare heart inflammation, and so far, none of the families have backed out, Gaur said.

“We’re very sensitive to these cases of myocarditis that have occurred. So in view of that, we are following the children very closely,” she said. “The participants report every single symptom in an electronic diary that we monitor. So we are in touch with them constantly and we know if any signal is there and then evaluate it.”

Gaur said she wants parents who are hesitant about their children to understand that the vaccine is safe.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic that we’ve not seen for a hundred years, and I think that as a community, the best way we know of getting out of this is through vaccinations. That is our best armamentarium against this,” she said. “Everyone should take responsibility for helping everybody else out, including themselves, to get vaccinated so that we can all come out of this, and that includes children, they’re part of the community.

“These vaccines have been studied extensively. They’ve not been shortchanged, just like any other vaccine that’s been studied in the past. And they are safe,” Gaur added. “I know that there’s all of these side effects, they keep cropping up, but those types of things have occurred with every vaccine in the past. It’s just that this one’s getting a lot of attention. That does not mean the vaccine is not safe. The vaccine is very safe and it’s been well studied.”

What happens now

Pfizer has said it expects to seek Food and Drug Administration authorization to give its vaccine to kids under 12 in September.

Gaur doesn’t believe emergency use authorization for the vaccine in kids will be available by the time school starts in September, and in the meantime, she recommends that children continue to wear masks. Local school districts are making decisions now about the return to in-person classes in the fall, with disagreement within some school districts about how to proceed on the issue of masks.

Rutgers clinical trial participant Justin Do said that after getting the shot, vaccine, or placebo, he felt pain in his arm for about three or four days, had body soreness, headache, and nausea. Joey had no side effects.

“We do feel a little weight has been lifted for one of them, Justin, because I have a strong suspicion that he did receive the vaccine, given that he experienced similar side effects that I had when I received the Pfizer vaccine,” Justin’s father, Minh-Tu Do, said.

“The younger one, we’re still in the unknown. And that’s why we’re also still a little bit worried about having him out and about. And we try as much as we can to protect ourselves when we go out, we try to avoid gatherings. And if we do go out, we wear a mask and try to distance ourselves,” Do said.

If the kids did get the real vaccine, it would mean more freedom for the entire family, Do said, as long as studies show the vaccine is protective enough against variants.

“If I do know that the whole family is now fully vaccinated and carrying strong enough antibodies to fight the coronavirus, I would be more reassured to travel, for example, to visit my family that’s out of state. My family themselves would be more acceptable for us to come visit them as well, so that we’re not carrying a potential threat to them,” he said.

“As of right now, I am having my child playing soccer, but I’m making him wear a mask on the field even though it’s no longer required. If I know he’s vaccinated, I might be more inclined to allow him to not wear his mask while on the field.”

Justin has big plans too.

“I’m excited that I will be able to go to places that will probably be dangerous with COVID. But if I’m protected with a mask and the vaccine, I will be able to do fun things, like go to water parks or Disney World,” he said.

Similarly, Nisha Gandhi doesn’t know whether daughter Maya received the vaccine or the placebo. She’s making sure Maya wears her mask.

“I think everyone needs to do what’s important for them, themselves, and their family. I strongly feel that if this study shows that the side effects for children are minimal to nothing, that the risks of the vaccine are nothing compared to the risks of getting the virus itself … I’m waiting to see, but I’m cautiously optimistic that this will be a safe vaccine, and if that pans out, then I would highly recommend it for everyone to get vaccinated,” Gandhi said.