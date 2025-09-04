Pennsylvania pharmacies can now offer new COVID vaccines after state adopts recommendations from medical societies
Pennsylvania pharmacies can now refer to major medical organizations for COVID-19 vaccine recommendations in the absence of CDC guidance.
Pennsylvania pharmacists can now offer new COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people without fear of legal repercussions or violating state vaccination laws.
The state will recognize vaccine recommendations from major medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics in addition to other professional medical groups in the absence of federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pennsylvania is the latest state to adopt vaccine counsel from nongovernmental agencies in order to ensure access to COVID-19 shots this fall as health leaders with the Trump administration move to restrict or limit eligibility.
Conflicting information on vaccination rules this year has caused confusion for both patients and health providers, said pharmacist Mitchel Rothholz, a consultant and member of the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association.
“Their focus is serving the patients, and they don’t want to do something wrong,” he said.
The Pennsylvania Board of Pharmacy met Wednesday in Philadelphia for a special meeting, just one week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved updated COVID-19 shots for people 65 and older as well as younger adults and children with underlying health conditions.
Existing state bylaws dictate that in order for pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines to people without requiring a doctor’s prescription, they need to follow recommendations made by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices “or authorization by a competent authority.”
The advisory committee is not scheduled to meet until Sept. 18 and there is no guarantee that the committee will issue guidance on new COVID-19 shots at that time. An agenda for the meeting has not yet been set.
The state regulatory board unanimously voted to add the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the FDA as competent authorities.
Major pharmacy chains like CVS announced last week that it could not administer the new COVID doses in states like Pennsylvania where it was not “legally approved.”
But with new expanded state approval, CVS Executive Director of Regulatory Affairs Grace Sesi said local pharmacies can begin to administer the shots according to FDA guidelines.
“CVS Pharmacy will ensure COVID-19 vaccinations are available as soon as possible at our locations throughout Pennsylvania,” Sid Tenneti, senior vice president of retail pharmacy at CVS Health, said in a release. “Appointments can be scheduled online … or patients can walk into our pharmacies and clinics.”
Local pharmacies began receiving shipments of new COVID-19 vaccine doses this past week. But Dr. Mayank Amin, owner of Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, said that until now, they haven’t been able to do anything with them.
“Our senior clinics begin tomorrow … as well as clinics for long-term care facilities, homebound patients and veterans,” he said. “Yet, vaccines are sitting in fridges instead of protecting our communities.”
Amin celebrated the board’s decision to include vaccination recommendations from the medical organizations.
Leaders at Springfield Pharmacy in Delaware County said preserving access to all health care services, including immunizations, was critical given the existing gaps in local communities following the closure of Crozer Health and multiple Rite Aid pharmacies.
“Delaware County is home to numerous underserved communities and health care deserts, and the burden is only growing,” pharmacy owners said in a statement. “Right now, everyone — from local health departments to community leaders — is waiting on this verdict. They are looking for clarity, stability, and hope.”
Because COVID-19 vaccination recommendations may differ among the medical organizations and federal agencies, Pennsylvania state officials said individual pharmacies will need to choose which set of recommendations they will follow.
That means someone seeking a shot may be eligible at one local pharmacy, but not another.
However, anyone with a prescription for a COVID-19 vaccine from their health provider should be able to visit any pharmacy location in the commonwealth to get their shot when supply is available, according to state licensing laws.
People should call ahead to their local pharmacy before making an appointment for a vaccine, Rothholz said, and may need to check with their health insurance company to confirm it will be fully covered.
