Pennsylvania pharmacists can now offer new COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people without fear of legal repercussions or violating state vaccination laws.

The state will recognize vaccine recommendations from major medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics in addition to other professional medical groups in the absence of federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pennsylvania is the latest state to adopt vaccine counsel from nongovernmental agencies in order to ensure access to COVID-19 shots this fall as health leaders with the Trump administration move to restrict or limit eligibility.

Conflicting information on vaccination rules this year has caused confusion for both patients and health providers, said pharmacist Mitchel Rothholz, a consultant and member of the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association.

“Their focus is serving the patients, and they don’t want to do something wrong,” he said.

The Pennsylvania Board of Pharmacy met Wednesday in Philadelphia for a special meeting, just one week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved updated COVID-19 shots for people 65 and older as well as younger adults and children with underlying health conditions.

Existing state bylaws dictate that in order for pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines to people without requiring a doctor’s prescription, they need to follow recommendations made by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices “or authorization by a competent authority.”

The advisory committee is not scheduled to meet until Sept. 18 and there is no guarantee that the committee will issue guidance on new COVID-19 shots at that time. An agenda for the meeting has not yet been set.