From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania leaders are solidifying their plan to create state-based vaccine programs, guidance and regulatory rules in the wake of new restrictions on vaccines from federal government officials.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Wednesday that empowers several state agencies with the authority to make decisions on shots for diseases like COVID-19, chickenpox, hepatitis B and more.

“I want trained professionals who know science to be empowered to guide you,” Shapiro told patients and health care providers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “I do not want you to be guided by someone like RFK Jr. who I believe is wholly unqualified to give medical advice and who is restricting our freedoms here in Pennsylvania and across the country.”

The executive order mandates that state vaccine recommendations need to align with guidance from national medical groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

It requires state-regulated health insurance plans to cover all vaccines that have been proven safe and effective by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, regardless of any additional restrictions imposed by advisory groups at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is also tasked with creating a state-based version of the Vaccines For Children program, which provides free shots to kids who are underinsured or uninsured.

That includes an estimated 1.5 million children across the commonwealth, state officials said.

Vaccines offered under the federal program are dependent on recommendations made by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which has been reformed by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with some members who have been labeled as vaccine critics.

Shapiro said there will be funding available to support a state-based program.

“If the federal government tries to undermine what has been an incredibly popular and useful and lifesaving program,” he said, “we want to be ready to go with our state program.”