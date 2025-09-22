From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On the outskirts of Philadelphia, near the border of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania sits an impressive castle-like stone building. The site has been home to residents of Inglis House for nearly 100 years.

People in wheelchairs zoomed in and out of the main lobby on a recent Tuesday. Others, also in wheelchairs, participated in demonstrations on pickleball and bowling in a large room with a cavernous ceiling.

Outside in a large courtyard with manicured lawns and a fountain, residents enjoyed the warm weather and clear skies.

“Hey, Jen. How are you, lady?” a nursing administrator called out as she walked down a pathway.

“Good. You?” a woman answered as a nurse pushed her wheelchair by.

Inglis House is a residential nursing facility that provides long-term care for about 180 people with disabilities. Uniquely, it’s a wheelchair community that includes people of all ages and conditions.

It has a physical therapy department, a small grocery store in the basement, a library and recreation rooms.

Aaron Deede, 43, moved in about two years ago. He needs help with some medical issues and activities of daily living after surviving an accident two decades ago, but retaining some independence remains important.

At Inglis, he’s not restricted to a hospital bed and is one of the busiest residents at the facility. He’s in a band, which practices a couple times a week, and is a member of the theater group.

“I’m never in my room,” Deede said. “That’s why I love this. There’s always something to do.”

Most of Deede’s care is covered by Medicaid, just like 93% of all residents at Inglis.

It was a relief for his mother, Ann Phillips, who had been caring for her son at home in Wilmington since his accident. Phillips and her husband struggled to do it on their own as they got older.

“It checked off all the boxes I believe didn’t exist anywhere,” she said of Inglis House. “I was thrilled. I thought it was an answer to my prayers. I can have peace of mind and he can have what he dreamed of.”

But Phillips said she worries about how long this “peace of mind” will last in light of impending federal funding cuts that could have downstream effects on nursing facilities and health care.

“I’m really, really scared, because I cannot replicate what he’s got,” she said. “It is keeping me awake.”