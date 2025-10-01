From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Susan Coll-Guedes was pregnant with her second child in 2011, she asked her doctor if she should drink bottled water, just in case there was something in the public water system that could possibly cause autism spectrum disorder.

“And then when the baby was born, being very scared of vaccinations,” she said. “This concern that I was going to give my child autism by vaccinating them, there had to be a lot of education from my pediatrician about that because I was so fearful.”

Autism diagnoses among children in New Jersey, where she lives, were on the rise. And Coll-Guedes already had one child with autism, who was also diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth.

Her second-born was eventually diagnosed with 2e autism, a form of the neurodevelopmental disorder colloquially referred to as “twice exceptional,” or when a child has both intellectual giftedness and developmental or behavioral challenges.

When Coll-Guedes’ third child was diagnosed with autism, she and her husband had almost come to expect it after realizing they themselves had shown symptoms of autism spectrum disorder for decades but were never formally diagnosed.

“By the third kid, we realized it was us,” Coll-Guedes said. “We were just like, I think autistic people have autistic people.”

Getting to a place of acceptance has freed her from any guilt or shame over anything she experienced during pregnancy, she said. But the New Jersey mother and advocate knows that others are still searching for answers.

That’s why it saddens her, she said, to see divisiveness, blame and confusion in the wake of last week’s announcement by the Trump administration linking acetaminophen use during pregnancy to autism. The studies on this link have been refuted by many other autism researchers, scientists and health care providers.

The administration also announced that leucovorin has been newly approved to treat some autism symptoms despite health providers and researchers objecting to a lack of evidence on the drug’s effectiveness for these patients.

In some ways, it’s a distraction, Coll-Guedes said, from prioritizing other research being done to identify what combinations of genetic and environmental factors truly increase the risk of autism, as well as the funding needed for education programs and resources.

However, she said it’s also a moment for parents, doctors and communities to find more empathy, common ground and determination in seeking solutions that better support kids and adults with autism.

“I feel like there needs to be a certain amount of unplugging and connecting to real people,” Coll-Guedes said. “It does help to get in real-life spaces with people who have a lot of lived experience and talk to those people, too, and get the long view of what’s going on. And whenever things feel like they’re going too fast, that’s when you purposefully slow it down so that you don’t force an error that can hurt your family.”

Research into causes of autism is ongoing

About 1 in 31 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism by age 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kids can also be diagnosed at older ages and as adults.

Symptoms can be moderate or severe, including limited language skills, sensitivity to light, sound and touch, repetitive behaviors, difficulty in understanding social cues, aggressive reactions, poor motor skills and more.

Others on the spectrum may have fewer symptoms or have typical intellectual capabilities, but struggle with social skills and communication.

Scientists are discovering how varied and complex the causes of autism could be, said Kristen Lyall, associate professor at Drexel University’s A.J. Autism Institute.

“We’re talking about multiple factors, we’re talking about the really important role of genetic backgrounds and genetic risk factors, and likely interactions between genetic and environmental factors,” she said.

Lyall has studied the disorder for over a decade with a specific focus on potential risk factors during pregnancy, including exposure to air pollution, infertility treatments, maternal autoimmune disorders and more.

She’s currently investigating what role a mother’s diet during pregnancy could play in reducing or increasing the risk of a child developing autism.

Acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism has been studied before, Lyall said, with mixed results. But the most recent large-scale study on the subject involved over 2 million children in Sweden and found no increased risk for autism.

What would be more beneficial to study, Lyall said, are the underlying reasons why a mother may need to use acetaminophen during pregnancy, and if any of those conditions, whether it be chronic headaches, infections or others, could be linked to autism.

This isn’t the first time the disorder has been in the spotlight in a controversial way, but Lyall said it’s important to continue allocating research dollars thoughtfully in specific areas.

“As long as we can continue doing really rigorous science directed in areas where we need the work, then it can be a good thing,” Lyall said.