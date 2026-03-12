From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Researchers, parents and health care providers from Pennsylvania are central to a national effort to depoliticize autism research and guidance.

Together with experts from across the country, they have formed an independent committee dedicated to providing recommendations on issues related to autism spectrum disorder, including scientific study.

The Independent Autism Coordinating Committee is set to hold its first public meeting on March 19. Its goal is to function as an alternative body of experts to a federal advisory committee under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Historically, the federal autism committee has been influential in charting a course for autism scientific review and giving input on where federal dollars should be allocated.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reformed the committee earlier this year and appointed new members who share some of his most controversial viewpoints about autism causes and treatments, including disproven theories about vaccines.

That raised an alarm and drove researchers and autism specialists like David Mandell, professor of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, and others to quickly form their own independent body in response.

“There seems to be no space in this administration for dissent,” he said. “And given what they’re putting out is antithetical to what we know the science tells us and given that they are empowering people who have a clear agenda that isn’t about advancing autism science, we thought we really had no choice but to become a dissenting voice and an alternative voice and source of information.”

Kennedy has made autism a priority during his leadership of the federal agency and has championed a greater focus on investigating causes, treatments and support systems. But he’s also promoted debunked theories linking Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism.

Several members he appointed to the federal autism advisory committee also support these theories. Others uphold discredited ideas like facilitated communication, a technique that requires one person, the facilitator, to hold an autistic person’s hand, arm or elbow to help them “speak” by touching letters on a keyboard or letterboard.

The technique was largely proven ineffective by the mid-1990s as studies showed that the facilitators influenced the choice of letters and words, even subconsciously. The method did not improve communication abilities among nonspeaking autistic individuals and even proved harmful.

“So, this is a huge chunk of this federal committee that’s going to be advising NIH on how to spend their autism research dollars, and that to me is extraordinarily concerning,” said Amy Lutz, a historian of medicine and senior lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania.