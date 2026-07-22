Will the issue help Republicans?

Democrats have controlled the General Assembly and state Senate since 2002, and Rasmussen said Republican legislative candidates will certainly remind voters about the voter registration glitch during their 2027 election campaigns.

“This is likely to be a popular issue that resonates, and the position that Republicans are taking is a popular one,” he said. “This is one that definitely Republicans can legitimately say, ‘I told you so.’ They will score some points with some voters.”

He said it remains to be seen how much weight voters place on the issue, compared to the cost of gas, food, housing and energy prices.

Democratic legislative leaders issued statements praising Sherrill for her transparency and swift action to address the voter registration errors.

“The integrity of our elections is a responsibility we all share, which is why I commend the Governor and the administration for being forthright with the people of New Jersey about this error, and for taking the immediate step to hire a respected independent law firm to investigate and provide recommendations on how to prevent an error like this from ever happening again,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, in a statement.

“A healthy democracy depends on the security of our voter registration systems and the stewardship of the individuals entrusted with ensuring our elections are free, fair, and accessible,” said Senate President Nick Scutari, D-Union, in a statement. “It also depends on public trust, and Governor Sherrill deserves credit for being transparent about these failures, taking swift action to launch an independent investigation of what went wrong, and pledging to hold anyone responsible to account. Once the independent investigation is complete, the Senate will review its findings and identify any necessary next steps.”