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What happens when an elected Congressional representative doesn’t show up for work for months? Can taxpayers and voters hold them accountable?

Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr., who represents New Jersey’s 7th District, voted in favor of President Trump’s immigration crackdown on March 5, but disappeared thereafter for almost four months.

During his absence, a spokesman said more than once that the Congressman was looking forward to getting back to work, but never offered an explanation for his absence or specified a return date.

Kean missed 140 votes before his return to Congress on June 30, when he announced during a short speech on the House floor that he was being treated for depression. After the speech, he declined to answer questions about why he vanished quietly, but said he is a private person. He also declined to discuss details about his treatment and hospital stay or why his expected return date kept changing.

Are elected officials required to work?

Legislative presence is recorded, but the U.S. Constitution doesn’t lay down specific attendance or voting requirements for members of Congress. Nor does it require elected officials to explain absences.

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said excessive absences by New Jersey mayors or council members are governed by state statutes and local municipal ordinances. He said some town codes stipulate that a council member can be replaced if they miss a certain number of meetings, but that is not the case for members of Congress.

“Elected officials occupy really rarified air. They have a direct relationship with their bosses, who are their constituents, but they are the ones who set the rules,” Rasmussen said.

Maura Collinsgru, policy and advocacy director for New Jersey Citizen Action, said having empathy for someone struggling with depression doesn’t negate the need to be accountable.

“When representatives need to take time off, there needs to be some process, some accountability; every HR department in America has that,” she said.

She said the bar should be set higher for Congressional representatives.

“They have the privilege to serve as the voice for hundreds of thousands of constituents, so they have a greater responsibility,” Collinsgru said. “The issue here is taking leave with no explanation whatsoever.”

She added members of Congress have a much greater responsibility to be more transparent and more accountable than most workers.

“It’s not a partisan issue, it should be something that every member of Congress has the responsibility to do,” she said.