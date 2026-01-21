New Jersey Republicans are once again the minority party in the Legislature, but they’re hoping to have a meaningful seat at the table
A top GOP leader says a priority this year is affordability. He believes it’s unhealthy for the state to be dominated by one party.
A new legislative session is underway in Trenton, and once again, Democrats control the New Jersey state Senate and Assembly, and Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill is also a Democrat.
Republican state Senate minority leader Tony Bucco, R-Morris, said he would have preferred a Republican majority in the Upper House, but the GOP’s top priority for 2026 remains the same — making New Jersey more affordable for residents.
“We have to give people a reason for hope, because all they ever see coming out of Trenton is another fee increase, another tax increase, another regulation that is just burdensome,” he said.
Assembly Republican deputy leader Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, said the GOP will focus on building trust with community members this year.
“We just have to make sure that we earn their support and take care of the needs of the people,” he said.
Are Republicans becoming inconsequential in the Garden State?
Ben Dworkin, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University, said while Republicans have had trouble breaking through at the federal and state level for decades, the GOP has not become irrelevant.
“Government in New Jersey extends far beyond Trenton,” he said. “We have 564 municipalities, many of those are led by Republicans, so there is a vibrant and engaged Republican Party in the Garden State.”
Bucco said he worked with Sherrill when she was in Congress representing the 11th District, which overlaps his 25th legislative district in Morris County. They were able to get a lot accomplished together, and he said he’s hopeful they can continue that relationship, giving Republicans a meaningful seat at the table.
“There will be times when we agree on things, and we’ll be able to get it done. And there will be some times I’m sure when we’ll disagree, but we’ll do it in a manner in which is respectful to both sides,” he said.
McClellan agreed it’s important for Democrats and Republicans to work together for the betterment of New Jersey residents.
“We definitely need to talk, work across the aisle, to make sure that everybody’s needs are met,” he said. “Every issue is not the same, but there is common ground that we need to work on and work towards.”
Dworkin said it will be challenging for the GOP, as the minority party in the Legislature, to make a real difference as policy is developed.
“Many times they [Republicans] are just going to be trying to point out what they believe are the oversteps and mistakes by the Democratic majority,” he said. “You have to look for partnerships in trying to find compromises, since Democrats don’t need Republican votes, they’re not necessarily looking for it.” He noted Republicans in the Senate have a little more clout because of the political tradition [it’s not a law] of senatorial courtesy.
“This allows for any state Senator, regardless of party, to effectively put a hold on a gubernatorial nomination if that person is from their home county,” he said.
‘It’s frustrating’
McClellan, who has served in the Assembly for six years, said it’s difficult to always be the minority party in Trenton.
“Of course it’s frustrating,” he said. “This year is about rebuilding. We need to roll up our sleeves and get to work and start recruiting the right people [to run as Republicans] now in each area.”
Bucco said having one party dominate the Legislature isn’t healthy for the state and its residents.
“When Republicans have input into legislation and policy, the result is a much stronger policy and is more beneficial than when it’s just one-party rule,” he said. “The fact that we haven’t had those checks and balances has caused a problem over these last 25 years.”
The last time Republicans had a majority in either the state Senate or the Assembly was 2001.
Dworkin said Republicans have had difficulty gaining seats in the Legislature because registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 800,000.
Nevertheless, he said the Republican Party in New Jersey has an important role to play. “It’s good to have a loyal opposition that is not trying to overthrow the government but is trying to call out the problems with the majority, to hold them accountable,” Dworkin said.
