Are Republicans becoming inconsequential in the Garden State?

Ben Dworkin, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University, said while Republicans have had trouble breaking through at the federal and state level for decades, the GOP has not become irrelevant.

“Government in New Jersey extends far beyond Trenton,” he said. “We have 564 municipalities, many of those are led by Republicans, so there is a vibrant and engaged Republican Party in the Garden State.”

Bucco said he worked with Sherrill when she was in Congress representing the 11th District, which overlaps his 25th legislative district in Morris County. They were able to get a lot accomplished together, and he said he’s hopeful they can continue that relationship, giving Republicans a meaningful seat at the table.

“There will be times when we agree on things, and we’ll be able to get it done. And there will be some times I’m sure when we’ll disagree, but we’ll do it in a manner in which is respectful to both sides,” he said.

McClellan agreed it’s important for Democrats and Republicans to work together for the betterment of New Jersey residents.

“We definitely need to talk, work across the aisle, to make sure that everybody’s needs are met,” he said. “Every issue is not the same, but there is common ground that we need to work on and work towards.”

Dworkin said it will be challenging for the GOP, as the minority party in the Legislature, to make a real difference as policy is developed.

“Many times they [Republicans] are just going to be trying to point out what they believe are the oversteps and mistakes by the Democratic majority,” he said. “You have to look for partnerships in trying to find compromises, since Democrats don’t need Republican votes, they’re not necessarily looking for it.” He noted Republicans in the Senate have a little more clout because of the political tradition [it’s not a law] of senatorial courtesy.

“This allows for any state Senator, regardless of party, to effectively put a hold on a gubernatorial nomination if that person is from their home county,” he said.