Dealing with President Donald Trump

When asked how she will deal with President Donald Trump, whom she has repeatedly criticized, Sherrill did not offer specifics. She noted New Jersey is a very strong state economically.

“We are seeing at every level that Trump’s agenda on the economy is harming working families, we’re seeing the jobs numbers [weakening] and now when we’re seeing real concerns about the overall economy. He’s trying to criminally go after the [Federal Reserve] chair, [Jerome] Powell,” she said. “Here, we’re going to drive transparency and accountability with the constant focus on driving down costs for middle-class families, not lining my own pockets as Trump is doing.”

The governor-elect said she wants to emphasize to New Jersey residents that she goes to sleep and wakes up thinking about them.

“I often tell the story of my family’s history, and what opportunity has meant to my family and why I’m able to be here today, and all of the ways in which the opportunity offered by this country impacted me and my ability to thrive,” she said. “I want that for my kids, I want that for your kids, I want every child in New Jersey to have that opportunity.”

Sherrill said the American dream isn’t a guarantee for success. “It’s a guarantee that we’re constantly working to open doors to opportunity, and that’s what I want to do,” she said.

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics, said Sherrill will be able to take quick action. “You have a new cabinet, you have new department heads, state employees are looking to please them,” he said. “This is the honeymoon period, this is the chance to strike while the iron is hot and get things done.”

He said Sherrill can lean on executive orders for changes such as freezing utility rate hikes, but that getting other things done will require cooperation with legislative leaders in Trenton.

“Some of her staff picks have deep legislative expertise while some are from Washington and have not worked in Trenton before,” he said. “It will take time for everyone to work together effectively.”

Rasmussen also noted legislators will be up for re-election in two years, while Sherrill won’t face re-election until 2029.

“So what the governor-elect has to do is to identify the common ground that she can, between what their needs are and what her needs are,” he said. “It involves coordination and consultation and I’m sure it will happen.”