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As a growing number of municipalities are seeking to ban data centers amid rising concern, and before New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced plans for a framework around them, Cherry Hill Mayor David Fleischer had made it clear they will not be welcome in the township.

“I’ll go as far as to say that there won’t be a data center built in Cherry Hill as long as I’m mayor,” Fleischer said during Tuesday night’s township council meeting.

Data centers have become synonymous with intensive power and water consumption. Opposition to them has grown, particularly as they are built alongside residential areas. A recent Gallup survey found that seven in 10 Americans opposed building data centers for AI purposes.

Currently, no data centers are being proposed in Cherry Hill.

As Cherry Hill council members were holding their meeting, the East Greenwich Township Committee approved a ban on data centers. An application from American Tower to build a 17,000 square-foot data center is pending before the township’s combined planning and zoning board.

Residents concerned about the proposed project said it would be built next to a residential community and that the facility would be visible from several backyards.

In response, East Greenwich scheduled a special meeting at Samuel Mickle School on Kings Highway for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30.